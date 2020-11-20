Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 259.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 151,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 335,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after buying an additional 93,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 520,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,660,000 after buying an additional 41,484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $121.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $101.16. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

