Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,440 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Cars.com worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $792,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $747,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Cars.com by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,853,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 100,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cars.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,773,000 after buying an additional 107,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $10.02 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $675.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $29,058.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARS. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

