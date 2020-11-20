Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,595 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of HC2 worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HC2 by 16.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,987 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HC2 by 110.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 198,700 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in HC2 during the second quarter worth about $808,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in HC2 by 132.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 208,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 119,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HC2 during the second quarter worth about $619,000. 41.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HC2 alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HC2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of HC2 stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.