Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stake in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of CRA International worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in CRA International by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 193,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 127,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 100,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CRA International by 523.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CRA International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $126,704.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,490.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of CRAI opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66. The company has a market cap of $339.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. CRA International, Inc. has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $58.19.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $121.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

