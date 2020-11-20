Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,565 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LQDT. BidaskClub downgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidity Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 45,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $336,667.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $389,124.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDT opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $310.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

