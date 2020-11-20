Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Freshpet worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 56.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,247,000 after buying an additional 313,423 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRPT opened at $135.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,227.48 and a beta of 0.83. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $139.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average of $99.54.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $553,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,142,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,209 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,724. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

