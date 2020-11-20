Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of TowneBank worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOWN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 3.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in TowneBank by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.18. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TOWN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. TowneBank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

