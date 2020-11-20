Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,886 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of First Financial worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 387.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.29. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Financial news, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $31,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

