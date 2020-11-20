Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,128,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 599,753 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of TETRA Technologies worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $92,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 248,689 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $622,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

TTI opened at $0.71 on Friday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

