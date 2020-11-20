Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,336,000 after purchasing an additional 114,419 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,478,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,961,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,421,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,175,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,439,000 after acquiring an additional 235,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $268.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.68 and a 200 day moving average of $196.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $269.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.07.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,333.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $859,222.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,114.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,956 shares of company stock valued at $13,181,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

