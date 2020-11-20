Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.5% in the second quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $1,316,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.20. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

