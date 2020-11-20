Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 71,020 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Groupon by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Groupon by 232,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRPN opened at $27.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. Groupon’s revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

