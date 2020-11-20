Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 74,565 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $4.83. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

