Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,741 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,884,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,288,000 after buying an additional 81,170 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 698,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after buying an additional 57,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 153,788 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $203,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,962,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,693,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 55,792 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,967,783.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,951,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,093,797.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,888 shares of company stock worth $7,264,544. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $767.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

