Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 446,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Magnite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $51,775,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $13,945,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $3,699,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $2,377,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth about $1,924,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $38,243.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 417,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,098.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,011.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,132. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.35. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. On average, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

