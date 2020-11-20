Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 144,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 366.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 34,600 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $392,018.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GHL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

