Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ross Stores by 42.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,242,000 after buying an additional 508,475 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 44.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 365.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,002 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 29,052 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2,982.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 75,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST stock opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.