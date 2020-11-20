Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,995 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of SP Plus worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 817.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 388,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 346,251 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 6,956.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 302,899 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,016,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 126,720 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 498,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 90,154 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.30. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.96. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. Research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SP Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

