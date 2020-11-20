Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 201,304 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.3% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $2,240,677.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $3,784,699.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,813.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,063 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,687. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

