Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691,004 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLX Energy Services were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 121.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 411,160 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 145,010 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $3,042,000.

KLXE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.42. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($4.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 101.67% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

