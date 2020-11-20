Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Landec worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Landec by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Landec by 2.4% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Landec by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Landec by 29.0% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Landec by 0.3% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNDC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Landec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.07. Landec Co. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $12.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Landec Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

