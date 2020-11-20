Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,870 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,870 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.48% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 450,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 33,686 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 386.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

Shares of CTT opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $468.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.34. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $11.91.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.34%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

