Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,435 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCRI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $50.00 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.15 million, a PE ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

