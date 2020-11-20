Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 366,616 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 366,616 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEC opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. 140166 raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

