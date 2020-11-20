Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 381,700 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 381,700 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Limelight Networks worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,175,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,088,000 after buying an additional 492,356 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,718,000 after buying an additional 2,294,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after buying an additional 115,212 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after buying an additional 1,183,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLNW shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.37.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.26 on Friday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $119,789.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Hadden sold 16,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $73,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,670 shares of company stock worth $1,294,427 in the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

