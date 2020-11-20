Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,630 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Boot Barn worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 19.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 5.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $39.17 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOOT. 140166 raised shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.