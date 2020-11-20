Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 56,630 Shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,630 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of PDL BioPharma worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. bought 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $97,125.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,667,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,728,150.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PDLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. PDL BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

PDL BioPharma stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.88. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.68.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI).

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.