Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 70,720 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,720 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,078,000 after purchasing an additional 539,876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after acquiring an additional 916,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,526 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $46,546,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 28.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,823,000 after acquiring an additional 302,278 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

ELF stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.74 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $816,043.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $75,838.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,031.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

