Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,285 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of B. Riley Financial worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 607.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 47.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $839.26 million, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 60,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $1,599,600.00. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $533,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 153,506 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,333. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

