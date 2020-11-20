Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 913 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 117.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $197.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.54.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

In other VeriSign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $6,371,027.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,045,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,673,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,226 shares of company stock worth $16,075,879. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.