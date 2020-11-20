Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.80 Million Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 191,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,045,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 79,327 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 56,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRGI shares. BidaskClub raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

FRGI stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

