Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 38,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Teradyne by 85.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 300.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $410,898.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,470.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,794 shares of company stock valued at $23,531,221 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $106.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.73. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TER. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

