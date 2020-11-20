FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Update

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 479,400 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the October 15th total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in FutureFuel by 41.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at $1,495,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 67.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FF stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $512.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

