Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.58

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.58 and last traded at $58.99, with a volume of 36039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.

A number of analysts have commented on GELYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

