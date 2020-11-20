GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 56.0% in October

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the October 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.4 days.

Shares of GMOYF stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. GMO Internet has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $29.57.

GMO Internet Company Profile

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, and IoT.

