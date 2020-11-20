GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Up 56.0% in October

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the October 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.4 days.
Shares of GMOYF stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. GMO Internet has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $29.57.
GMO Internet Company Profile
