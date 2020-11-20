GoldFund Price Reaches $0.0002 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. GoldFund has a market cap of $30,134.48 and approximately $359.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 39.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001633 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002652 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000790 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000204 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001581 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000664 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000163 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.