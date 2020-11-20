Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) & Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Head to Head Survey

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54%

This table compares Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and Verra Mobility’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility $416.72 million 4.72 $33.34 million $0.65 18.65

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and Verra Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A Verra Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00

Verra Mobility has a consensus price target of $12.70, indicating a potential upside of 4.79%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products. It also provides online community portals that supply public with information and resources regarding the benefits of cannabis-derived products. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. is based in Inglewood, California.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

