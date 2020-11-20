Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) (CVE:VGN) Shares Gap Up to $0.08

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) (CVE:VGN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.08, but opened at $0.10. Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 7,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 27.57, a current ratio of 27.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) (CVE:VGN)

Greencastle Resources Ltd. explores for and develops gold, base metal, and oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies, Oil and Gas Interests, and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in two oil and gas properties, which include Primate and Primate North, and Ferrier projects located in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.