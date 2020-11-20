Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Buys $10,800.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,186,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,930.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

