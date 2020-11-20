GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Oppenheimer

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price objective upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRWG. BidaskClub downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,473.74 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 253,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.