Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $105.20 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $135.31. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 73.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

