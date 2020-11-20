Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED opened at $15.65 on Friday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $68.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

