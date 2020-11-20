HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) & SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Head-To-Head Contrast

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) and SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HCA Healthcare and SunLink Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCA Healthcare 6.70% 2,032.72% 6.40% SunLink Health Systems -2.38% -3.18% -1.86%

68.3% of HCA Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of SunLink Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of HCA Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.5% of SunLink Health Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HCA Healthcare and SunLink Health Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCA Healthcare $51.34 billion 0.99 $3.51 billion $10.50 14.37 SunLink Health Systems $47.81 million 0.18 -$1.14 million N/A N/A

HCA Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than SunLink Health Systems.

Risk & Volatility

HCA Healthcare has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunLink Health Systems has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HCA Healthcare and SunLink Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCA Healthcare 0 2 17 0 2.89 SunLink Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $153.42, indicating a potential upside of 1.70%. Given HCA Healthcare’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HCA Healthcare is more favorable than SunLink Health Systems.

Summary

HCA Healthcare beats SunLink Health Systems on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling. In addition, the company operates outpatient health care facilities consisting of freestanding ambulatory surgery centers, freestanding emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, physician practices, and various other facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 184 hospitals and 123 freestanding surgery centers located in 21 states and England. HCA Healthcare Inc. has collaboration with Truli to give small and medium-size employers a new option for funding health care coverage in Florida markets. The company was formerly known as HCA Holdings, Inc. HCA Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services. This segment also owns unimproved lands. The Pharmacy segment offers institutional and non-institutional pharmacy services; and durable medical equipment products and services, which consist of the sale and rental of products for institutional clients or to patients in institutional settings and patient-administered home care, as well as retail pharmacy products and services. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

