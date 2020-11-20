Head-To-Head Comparison: McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and ScripsAmerica (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ)

ScripsAmerica (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) and McKesson (NYSE:MCK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ScripsAmerica and McKesson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScripsAmerica 0 0 0 0 N/A McKesson 0 2 10 1 2.92

McKesson has a consensus price target of $185.62, indicating a potential upside of 7.95%. Given McKesson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe McKesson is more favorable than ScripsAmerica.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ScripsAmerica and McKesson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ScripsAmerica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A McKesson $231.05 billion 0.12 $900.00 million $14.95 11.50

McKesson has higher revenue and earnings than ScripsAmerica.

Profitability

This table compares ScripsAmerica and McKesson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScripsAmerica N/A N/A N/A McKesson 0.95% 45.52% 4.42%

Risk and Volatility

ScripsAmerica has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McKesson has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of McKesson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of McKesson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

McKesson beats ScripsAmerica on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ScripsAmerica Company Profile

ScripsAmerica, Inc. develops and sells non-sterile topical and transdermal pain creams. The company also provides pharmacy dispensing services for individual doctors, as well as billing and administrative services to independent pharmacies. In addition, it distributes pharmaceutical products to independent pharmacies and other medical providers. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Clifton, New Jersey. On February 8, 2017, the voluntary petition of ScripsAmerica, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 7, 2016.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products. This segment provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and solutions for life sciences companies, including offering multiple distribution channels and clinical trial access to specific patient populations through its network of oncology physicians. The segment also sells financial, operational and clinical solutions to pharmacies; and offers consulting, outsourcing, and other services. The Prescription Technology Solutions segment operates in the healthcare delivery system to connect pharmacies, providers, payers, and biopharma for next-generation patient access and adherence solutions. The International segment provides drug distribution services, specialty pharmacy, and retail and infusion care services. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment distributes medical-surgical supplies and provides logistics and other services to healthcare providers. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

