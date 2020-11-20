Head-To-Head Comparison: UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) & AON (NYSE:AON)

UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) and AON (NYSE:AON) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get UMC alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for UMC and AON, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A AON 1 5 7 0 2.46

AON has a consensus price target of $211.91, indicating a potential upside of 4.43%. Given AON’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AON is more favorable than UMC.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UMC and AON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AON $11.01 billion 4.21 $1.53 billion $9.17 22.13

AON has higher revenue and earnings than UMC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of AON shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of UMC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of AON shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UMC and AON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMC N/A N/A N/A AON 16.56% 65.00% 7.41%

Risk & Volatility

UMC has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AON has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AON beats UMC on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMC

UMC, Inc. provides medical insurance claims coding and processing, electronic medical records storage, chargemaster review, pricing comparison, and accounts receivable management services to healthcare providers. Its customers primarily include hospitals, medical clinics, and physician practitioners in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Medicorp, Inc. and changed its name to UMC, Inc. in May 2007. UMC, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Pampa, Texas.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as mergers and acquisition, capital raising, strategic advisory, restructuring, and recapitalization services; insurance-linked securities; and corporate finance advisory services, capital markets solutions, and risk management products. In addition, it offers strategic design consulting services on their retirement programs, actuarial services, and risk management for organizations; advice services on developing and maintaining investment programs across a range of plan types, including defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, and foundations for public and private companies, and other institutions; and advice and solutions that help clients in accelerating business outcomes by enhancing the performance of their people, including assessment and optimized deployment, as well as the design, alignment, and benchmarking of compensation to business strategy and performance outcomes. Further, the company develops, markets, and administers customized insurance programs and specialty market solutions for organizations, and their members or affiliates; operates the Global Risk Insight Platform, which provides data, analytics, engagement, and consulting services; and offers ReView that provides advisory, analysis, and benchmarking services to help reinsurers. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for UMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.