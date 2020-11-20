Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues Q4 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.60.

HIBB stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $697.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Hibbett Sports from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. 140166 boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.60.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $57,798.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,927 shares of company stock worth $1,549,387. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

