Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hitachi in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hitachi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hitachi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of HTHIY opened at $77.68 on Friday. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

