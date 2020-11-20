Holderness Investments Co. Purchases 1,088 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 277,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 541,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,112,000 after buying an additional 255,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.92. The company has a market cap of $352.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

