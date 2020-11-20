Homeros (HMR) Reaches Market Cap of $373.31 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 20th. Homeros has a total market cap of $373.31 million and $21.19 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005416 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Homeros has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00029694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00159661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00908974 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00191593 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00367631 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00091934 BTC.

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,694,460 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Homeros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

