Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 33,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRL opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $619,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,086.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock worth $6,121,365 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

